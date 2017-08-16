Noel Gallagher Will Headline Benefit Concert Reopening Manchester Arena

Over four months after the bombing of Manchester Arena, the venue will reopen on September 9th with a benefit concert headlined by Noel Gallagher. We Are Manchester will also feature performances from locals Rick Astley, Courteeners, poet Tony Walsh, and Blossoms. Proceeds from the show will go towards a memorial for the victims.

The brutal attack, which left 22 people dead and hundreds injured at an Ariana Grande concert in May, made headlines around the world and prompted Grande to hold her One Love Manchester benefit concert the following month. The Oasis hit, “Don’t look back in Anger” soon became a recurring anthem of unity among the victims and supporters left in the wake of the tragedy.