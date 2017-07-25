New on Netflix Canada for August 2017
Get Your Netflix Sweats Ready!
Netflix Canada has released their list of new movies/TV shows coming to the service in August. Here are the highlights:
- Ex Machina (August 1st)
- Jackie (August 1st)
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (August 1st)
- Hook (August 2nd)
- Lee Daniels: The Butler (August 16th)
- Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1 (August 18th)
- The Intern (August 22nd)
- How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 (August 22nd)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (August 23rd)