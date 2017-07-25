Listen Live

New on Netflix Canada for August 2017

Get Your Netflix Sweats Ready!

By Entertainment, Videos

Netflix Canada has released their list of new movies/TV shows coming to the service in August. Here are the highlights:

  • Ex Machina (August 1st)
  • Jackie (August 1st)
  • The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (August 1st)
  • Hook (August 2nd)
  • Lee Daniels: The Butler (August 16th)
  • Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1 (August 18th)
  • The Intern (August 22nd)
  • How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 (August 22nd)
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (August 23rd)

Related posts

James Bond 25 has a release date

Linkin Park Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington

WATCH: The Rock and Siri are new BFFs

WATCH: All The Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con

The Great Khali returns to WWE

WATCH: Michael Phelps Raced a Shark

WATCH: Trailer for Netflix’s $90M Will Smith Film “Bright”

Charlie Sheen And Whoopi Goldberg Star In Baffling New Trailer For ‘9/11’

Musicians heartbroken by Chester Bennington’s passing