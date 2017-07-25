New on Netflix Canada for August 2017

Netflix Canada has released their list of new movies/TV shows coming to the service in August. Here are the highlights:

Ex Machina (August 1st)

Jackie (August 1st)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (August 1st)

Hook (August 2nd)

Lee Daniels: The Butler (August 16th)

Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1 (August 18th)

The Intern (August 22nd)

How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 (August 22nd)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (August 23rd)