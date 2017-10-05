Netflix Made A Retro-Style “Stranger Things” Mobile Game

Just when you thought the Stranger Things hype couldn’t get any crazier, Netflix has taken it to a whole new level. The streaming service that will probably take over the world soon has shared a trailer for their new Stranger Things game, which looks exactly like something you would have played on your Game Boy Color in 1999.

The game is now available on the App Store and Google Play. The description reads:

Stranger Things is back! Prepare for Season 2 of the award winning show by joining Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.

* It’s 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day.

* Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you’ve never seen before!

* Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time.

* Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes you can lay your hands on. You never know what they might unlock…

* Compete with your friends’ Speed Run times on leaderboards and social media.

Watch the trailer below.