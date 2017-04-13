Listen Live

MTV to Revive ‘Fear Factor’

The new series premiers May 30th

MTV is reviving the reality TV series “Fear Factor”…but with a millennial twist.

Ludacris will host the new series, which premiers May 30th. The updated series promises to “force today’s antsy youths to confront their biggest fears”. Some challenge examples: “Roach-ella”, “Trap Queen”, and personal cell phone rescues at heights of over 100 feet. MTV says they plan to put the power in the audiences hands to face and overcome their biggest fears.

