Michael Bay to Produce Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

Since Michael Bay is done with Transformers, he is looking to fill his days with something a bit more educational. He’s producing a live-action Dora the Explorer movie.

Nick Stoller (who directed The Muppets and Neighbors) has been recruited to write the script, which will follow a teenage Dora who moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego. Story details are being kept under wraps, but the studio is reportedly looking at a 2019 release date.

Dora The Explorer ran on Nikelodeon from 2000 to 2014.

(cover photo via Mike Licht flickr)