‘Logan’ Film Confirmed To Get Black & White Re-Release

It’s official. One of the better, if not best films Marvel has ever put out, Logan is getting a special re-release this month.

Logan director James Mangold announced on Twitter after weeks of speculation that the beloved depiction of the Old Man Logan comic would be getting the black and white treatment. The caveat though, is that the film will only appear one night, and for American audiences only May 16th.

Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

In convert to b&w , one must determine which hues go dark/ light, adjust contrast, blacks. Turning down color on tv just makes gray mush. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 29, 2017

For Canadian fans, all isn’t lost however. Mangold has expressed interest in releasing the Black and White version as part of the DVD and Blu-ray extras, similar to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.