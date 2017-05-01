Listen Live

‘Logan’ Film Confirmed To Get Black & White Re-Release

Clear Your Schedule May 16th

It’s official. One of the better, if not best films Marvel has ever put out, Logan is getting a special re-release this month.

Logan director James Mangold announced on Twitter after weeks of speculation that the beloved depiction of the Old Man Logan comic would be getting the black and white treatment. The caveat though, is that the film will only appear one night, and for American audiences only May 16th.

For Canadian fans, all isn’t lost however. Mangold has expressed interest in releasing the Black and White version as part of the DVD and Blu-ray extras, similar to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

