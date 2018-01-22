LISTEN: “Zombie” Cover Dolores O’Riordan Was Supposed To Be A Part Of Before Death

At the time of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death, she was set to return to work on her 1994 hit “Zombie” with a new band. Bad Wolves consists of former members of DevilDriver, In This Moment and God Forbid. The guys had actually recorded a version of the song a few months ago for their upcoming debut album. It was sent to Dolores O’Riordan to get her opinion on it and she loved it and wanted to sing on it.

She was in London and set up a session with them but it never ended up happening because she passed away. So they still don’t know what her intention was for the song.

This is the version she approved of:



YouTube / Eleven Seven Music

Bad Wolves will be donating all profits of the song to O’Riordan’s three children.