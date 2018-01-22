Listen Live

LISTEN: “Zombie” Cover Dolores O’Riordan Was Supposed To Be A Part Of Before Death

Really cool version of the 1994 classic.

At the time of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death, she was set to return to work on her 1994 hit “Zombie” with a new band. Bad Wolves consists of former members of DevilDriver, In This Moment and God Forbid. The guys had actually recorded a version of the song a few months ago for their upcoming debut album. It was sent to Dolores O’Riordan to get her opinion on it and she loved it and wanted to sing on it.

She was in London and set up a session with them but it never ended up happening because she passed away. So they still don’t know what her intention was for the song.

This is the version she approved of:


Bad Wolves will be donating all profits of the song to O’Riordan’s three children.

