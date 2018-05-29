Listen: Weezer Respond To Fan Campaign And Cover Toto’s ‘Africa’
Anything Is Possible
Toto’s iconic single “Africa” is a slice of cheese-pop perfection. One Weezer fan’s effort to get the band to cover the Toto track has finally hit pay-dirt. Twitter user @weezerafrica has been lobbying to get the band to follow up a previous cover of Toto’s “Rosanna” for months… and here we are.
Weezer’s cover of “Africa” arrived early Tuesday, and it’s marvellous. Check it out below.
Even Toto songwriter David Paich got behind the campaign to get the Los Angeles quartet to put their spin on the song.
@RiversCuomo David Paich from Toto is on board. Where do you stand? #WeezerCoverAfrica pic.twitter.com/lplP7ciY0D
— weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 9, 2017