Listen Live

Listen: Weezer Respond To Fan Campaign And Cover Toto’s ‘Africa’

Anything Is Possible

By Entertainment, Funny, Music

Toto’s iconic single “Africa” is a slice of cheese-pop perfection. One Weezer fan’s effort to get the band to cover the Toto track has finally hit pay-dirt. Twitter user @weezerafrica has been lobbying to get the band to follow up a previous cover of Toto’s “Rosanna” for months… and here we are.

Weezer’s cover of “Africa” arrived early Tuesday, and it’s marvellous. Check it out below.

Even Toto songwriter David Paich got behind the campaign to get the Los Angeles quartet to put their spin on the song.

 

 

Related posts

Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes & More Coming To Just For Laughs 42

Seth Rogen Has Volunteered To Be The Voice Of The TTC

Guns ‘n Roses Release Rare Videos

I May Visit Toronto After Hearing This

Cheers to 30 Years!

Summer Drink Ideas

Arkells Release Video For “People’s Champ”

WATCH: Two Lynx Screaming Will Haunt Your Nightmares

2 Technologies that Freak Me Out!