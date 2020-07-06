LISTEN: Hoobastank teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog has teamed up with the frontman from Hoobastank to create a theme for the upcoming “Sonic Forces” game coming later this year. The lead vocalist from the band, Doug Robb lends his voice to “Fist Bump”, the game’s main theme.

Here’s a sample of the main Sonic Forces theme, “Fist Bump”, with vocals! pic.twitter.com/vdPMszEqjj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) July 6, 2017

Hoobastank has not released an album since 2012, but the group has been working on new music.

@magsandaugspapa getting busy today in between laughing with producer Matt Wallace. #newmusic #hoobastank A post shared by Hoobastank (@hoobastank) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:34pm PST

It isn’t the first time that a Sonic game featured a rock collaboration; in 2006, the aptly named “Sonic the Hedgehog” featured a collaboration with American punk band Zebrahead.

