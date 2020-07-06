Listen Live

LISTEN: Hoobastank teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog

That's an unlikely combo!

By Music, Weird and Wonderful

Sonic the Hedgehog has teamed up with the frontman from Hoobastank to create a theme for the upcoming “Sonic Forces” game coming later this year. The lead vocalist from the band, Doug Robb lends his voice to “Fist Bump”, the game’s main theme.

Hoobastank has not released an album since 2012, but the group has been working on new music.

@magsandaugspapa getting busy today in between laughing with producer Matt Wallace. #newmusic #hoobastank

A post shared by Hoobastank (@hoobastank) on

It isn’t the first time that a Sonic game featured a rock collaboration; in 2006,  the aptly named “Sonic the Hedgehog” featured a collaboration with American punk band Zebrahead.

Image courtesy of Sega.

