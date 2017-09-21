Linda Hamilton to Return to Terminator Franchise

In another attempt to revive the Terminator franchise, James Cameron has recruited Linda Hamilton to reprise her role as Sarah Connor 26 years after her last appearance in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The sixth film in the franchise doesn’t have a name yet, but will be treated as a direct sequel to T2. It is rumored to be the first installment of a trilogy. James Cameron will produce the film and it will be directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller.

According to The Guardian, Cameron says Hamilton’s return to the big screen is going to make a huge statement. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

While Hamilton and Schwarzenegger will be appearing in the new Terminator movie, they will not be the main characters. Cameron says this movie will introduce audiences to several new characters much like Star Wars: The Force Awakens which featured Leia, Luke, and Han Solo; and introduced us to Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren.