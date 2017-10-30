Listen Live

‘Lethal Weapon 5’ In the Works

guess they're not too old for this S***

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover are reportedly on board to do a fifth Lethal Weapon film. They will be teaming up with director Richard Donner, who hasn’t done a movie since  Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998. Warner Bros. is also reportedly hoping to bring back Lethal Weapon 4‘s Channing Gibson to work on the script for the new movie.

According to Deadline, the movie seems to be in the early talks stage and there will be several deals and schedules to work out before everything gets solidified. There is no date and no other details out yet.

In the meantime you can catch Riggs and Murtaugh on the TV reboot of Lethal Weapon.

 

