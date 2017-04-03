Juno 2017 Highlights

Juno Award weekend just happened in Ottawa. The show was hosted by Russell Peters and Bryan Adams. Justin Trudeau helped kick everything off by phoning in a request to Bryan Adams to sing “Summer of 69”.

Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip were big winners. Downie took home Songwriter of the Year, Adult Alternative Album of the Year, and Recording Package of the Year. The Hip won Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year. Band members Paul Langlois and Rob Baker went up to accept The Hip’s award for Group of the Year. During Langlois’ thank-you’s the cut-off music started playing and he said “Oh, you’re gonna play me off are you?”. He continued his thank-you’s and the music switched to The Tragically Hip’s “Ahead By a Century”.

“Go to commercial, go ahead! This is my arena, not yours.” He was referring to the Ottawa Centre where the Hip had played six months earlier.

"This is my arena, not yours"-The Hip's Paul Langlois, as the Junos tried to play him off during his acceptance speech. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) April 3, 2017

Don't cut off the Hip. #Junos2017 — Alex Colangelo (@AlexColangelo) April 3, 2017

Leonard Cohen was posthumously awarded with Album of the Year for You Want It Darker and The Strumbellas won single of the year for “Spirits”.

Bryan Adams was joined on stage to close out the show with an all-star rendition of “Summer of 69” by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Sarah Mclachlan, and members of Billy Talent and the Arkells.

Here’s a full list if winners:

Album Of The Year: Leonard Cohen, You Want it Darker. Group Of The Year: The Tragically Hip, Man Machine Poem. Breakthrough Artist: Ruth B. Songwriter Of The year: Gord Downie for “The Stranger,” “The Only Place to Be” and “Son” from Secret Path.

Pop Album Of the Year: Alessia Cara, Know-It-All. Country Album Of The Year: Jess Moskaluke, Kiss Me Quiet. Fan Choice Award: Shawn Mendes.

Artist Of The Year: Leonard Cohen.