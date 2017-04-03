Juno 2017 Highlights
Juno Award weekend just happened in Ottawa. The show was hosted by Russell Peters and Bryan Adams. Justin Trudeau helped kick everything off by phoning in a request to Bryan Adams to sing “Summer of 69”.
Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip were big winners. Downie took home Songwriter of the Year, Adult Alternative Album of the Year, and Recording Package of the Year. The Hip won Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year. Band members Paul Langlois and Rob Baker went up to accept The Hip’s award for Group of the Year. During Langlois’ thank-you’s the cut-off music started playing and he said “Oh, you’re gonna play me off are you?”. He continued his thank-you’s and the music switched to The Tragically Hip’s “Ahead By a Century”.
“Go to commercial, go ahead! This is my arena, not yours.” He was referring to the Ottawa Centre where the Hip had played six months earlier.
Leonard Cohen was posthumously awarded with Album of the Year for You Want It Darker and The Strumbellas won single of the year for “Spirits”.
Bryan Adams was joined on stage to close out the show with an all-star rendition of “Summer of 69” by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Sarah Mclachlan, and members of Billy Talent and the Arkells.
Here’s a full list if winners:
Album Of The Year: Leonard Cohen, You Want it Darker.
Group Of The Year: The Tragically Hip, Man Machine Poem.
Breakthrough Artist: Ruth B.
Songwriter Of The year: Gord Downie for “The Stranger,” “The Only Place to Be” and “Son” from Secret Path.
Pop Album Of the Year: Alessia Cara, Know-It-All.
Country Album Of The Year: Jess Moskaluke, Kiss Me Quiet.
Fan Choice Award: Shawn Mendes.
Single Of The Year: The Strumbellas, “Spirits.”
Breakthrough Group Of The Year: The Dirty Nil.
Adult Alternative Album Of The Year: Gord Downie, Secret Path.
Alternative Album Of The Year: July Talk, Touch.
Rock Album Of The Year: The Tragically Hip, Man Machine Poem.
Rap Recording Of The Year: Jazz Cartier, “Hotel Paranoia.”
Dance Recording Of The Year: Bit Funk Featuring Shae Jacobs, “Off The Ground.”
R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year: The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Reggae Recording Of The Year: Exco Levi, Siren.
Indigenous Music Album Of The Year: Quantum Tangle, Tiny Hands.
Contemporary Roots Album Of The Year: William Prince, Earthly Days.
Traditional Roots Album Of The Year: The East Pointers, Secret Victory.
Blues Album Of The Year: Paul Reddick, Ride The One.
Vocal Jazz Album Of The Year: Bria Skonberg, Bria.
Jazz Album Of The Year — Solo: Renée Rosnes, Written In The Rocks.
Jazz Album Of The Year — Group: Metalwood, Twenty.
Instrumental Album Of The Year: The Fretless, Bird’s Nest.
Francophone Album Of The Year: Laurence Nerbonne, Xo.
Children’s Album Of The Year: Diana Panton, I Believe In Little Things.
Classical Album Of The Year — Solo Or Chamber: New Orford String Quartet, Brahms: String Quartets, Op. 51, Nos. 1 & 2.
Classical Album Of The Year — Large Ensemble: Steve Wood And The Northern Cree Singers And Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Going Home Star — Truth And Reconciliation.
Jack Richardson Producer Of The Year: A Tribe Called Red, “R.E.D.” (Featuring Yasiin Bey, Narcy And Black Bear) And “Sila” (Featuring Tanya Tagaq) From We Are The Hallucination.
Recording Engineer Of The Year: Jason Dufour For “Push + Pull” And “Beck + Call” From July Talk’s Touch.
Recording Package Of The Year: Gord Downie, Secret Path — Jonathan Shedletzky (Art Director), Isis Essery (Designer) And Jeff Lemaire (Illustrator).
Video Of The Year: Grimes, “Kill V. Maim” (Director: Claire Boucher).
Electronic Album Of The Year: Kaytranada, 99.9%.
Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year: Mandroid Echostar, i.
Adult Contemporary Album Of The Year: Sarah Mclachlan, Wonderland.
International Album Of The Year: Coldplay, A Head Full Of Dreams.