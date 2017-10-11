Jerry Seinfeld Regrets ‘Seinfeld’ Finale
"we really shouldn't have done it"
Seinfeld will go down in history as one of those shows that was amazing…until the series finale. 76.3 million viewers (58% of all TV viewers that night) tuned in for the final episode of the 180 episode series. It was the fourth most watched series finale in U.S. history after M*A*S*H, Cheers and The fugitive.
Almost 20 years after the finale, Jerry Seinfeld says he regrets doing it. “I think we really shouldn’t have even done it. There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”