Jerry Seinfeld Regrets ‘Seinfeld’ Finale

Seinfeld will go down in history as one of those shows that was amazing…until the series finale. 76.3 million viewers (58% of all TV viewers that night) tuned in for the final episode of the 180 episode series. It was the fourth most watched series finale in U.S. history after M*A*S*H, Cheers and The fugitive.

Almost 20 years after the finale, Jerry Seinfeld says he regrets doing it. “I think we really shouldn’t have even done it. There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”