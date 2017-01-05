iPhone’s ‘Theatre Mode’ Lets You Check Phone in Cinema Without Being Annoying

If you’re the kind of person who experiences a level of anxiety at turning off your phone for even two hours while you’re at the movies, great news, you may not have to anymore.

There’s a new iPhone mode called ‘Theatre Mode’ (similar to airplane mode) that allows people to check their phones at the movie theatre without disturbing everybody around them. It will be rolled out with Apple’s latest iOS update, iOS 10.3.

iOS 10.3 to feature a new Theatre mode – will include a new popcorn-shaped Control Center icon. — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 30, 2016

If I’m going to be spending upwards of $50 to watch a movie, I won’t be wasting half the time checking how many people liked my Instagram post. Plus, I don’t want to get my phone all greasy from the popcorn I’ll be shoveling into my mouth.