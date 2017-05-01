Hackers Release Orange is the New Black Season Five Online
They apparently have 'hundreds of gigabytes' more of stolen, unseen TV
Hackers released the first 10 episodes of Orange is the New Black Season five over the weekend after Netflix refused to pay them 50 Bitcoins ($95, 400).
Now the hacking group The Dark Overlord is threatening to release other shows online.
Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore.
— thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017
The Dark Overlord also posted a list of TV shows it claims to have stolen:
A Midsummers Nightmare – TV Movie
Above Suspicion – Film
Bill Nye Saves The World – TV Series
Breakthrough – TV Series
Brockmire – TV Series
Bunkd – TV Series
Celebrity Apprentice (The Apprentice) – TV Series
Food Fact or Fiction – TV Series
Handsome – Film
Hopefuls – TV Series
Hum – Short
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – TV Series
Jason Alexander Project – TV Series
Liza Koshy Special – YoutubeRed
Lucha Underground – TV Series
Lucky Roll – TV Series
Making History ) – TV Series
Man Seeking Woman – TV Series
Max and Shred – TV Series
Mega Park – TV Series
NCIS Los Angeles – TV Series
New Girl – TV Series
Orange Is The New Black – TV Series
The Dark Overlord has only released 10 episodes of the 13-episode season so if you actually want to binge the whole season, it might be worth just waiting until June 9th when Netflix releases it.