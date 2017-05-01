Listen Live

Hackers Release Orange is the New Black Season Five Online

They apparently have 'hundreds of gigabytes' more of stolen, unseen TV

Hackers released the first 10 episodes of Orange is the New Black Season five over the weekend after Netflix refused to pay them 50 Bitcoins ($95, 400).

Now the hacking group The Dark Overlord is threatening to release other shows online.

The Dark Overlord also posted a list of TV shows it claims to have stolen:

A Midsummers Nightmare  – TV Movie

Above Suspicion  – Film

Bill Nye Saves The World  – TV Series

Breakthrough  – TV Series

Brockmire – TV Series

Bunkd – TV Series

Celebrity Apprentice (The Apprentice)  – TV Series

Food Fact or Fiction  – TV Series

Handsome  – Film

Hopefuls  – TV Series

Hum  – Short

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia  – TV Series

Jason Alexander Project  – TV Series

Liza Koshy Special  – YoutubeRed

Lucha Underground  – TV Series

Lucky Roll  – TV Series

Making History ) – TV Series

Man Seeking Woman  – TV Series

Max and Shred  – TV Series

Mega Park  – TV Series

NCIS Los Angeles  – TV Series

New Girl  – TV Series

Orange Is The New Black  – TV Series

The Dark Overlord has only released 10 episodes of the 13-episode season so if you actually want to binge the whole season, it might be worth just waiting until June 9th when Netflix releases it.

