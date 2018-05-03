Guns N’ Roses Announce ‘Appetite For Destruction’ Reissue

Guns N’ Roses recently put a countdown on their website, leaving many fans wondering what exactly they were counting down to. We now know (thanks to an accidentally leaked unboxing video) it’s to the release of a deluxe, remastered version of the band’s 1986 album Appetite For Destruction.

The box-set package will contain 49 unreleased songs as part of a collection of 73 bonus tracks. 25 of those songs are from the band’s 1986 sessions at Sound City Studios. It will also include the band’s Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide EP, as well as a collection of the band’s B-sides. There is also a 96-page photo book featuring images from Axl’s personal collection (yikes?). The package is called “Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded“. Thanks to the beauty of social media, we do have this look at the unboxing video:

A post shared by Axl Rose – Fã Clube (@axlrosefaclube) on May 2, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

Guns N’ Roses Locked N’ Loaded:

.Caja de cuero en relieve

.4 CDs – 73 tracks – 46 temas inéditos

-Libro de 96 páginas con fotos inéditas

.Cruz 3D hecha a mano

.1 Disco Blu-Ray de audio

.Disco original extendido en dos LPs

.Album remasterizado desde cintas análogas pic.twitter.com/Pv7SukFgcW — Slash Argentina (@Slash_Army_Arg) May 3, 2018

The box set will apparently be released on June 29th.