Guns N’ Roses Joined On Stage By P!nk At MSG

They Sang The GNR Classic "Patience"

Guns N’ Roses continued their Not In This Lifetime tour Tuesday night at MSG, where they were joined by a special guest.

Part of the way through their 1989 ballad “Patience”, pop star P!nk joined the rockers on stage and tore through the 3rd verse, proving she can rock with the best of them.

The legends gave a shout-out to P!nk on twitter after the show and she played it cool in response, “Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem,” was her mischievous response.​

Take a look at some fan shot footage of the moment below:

