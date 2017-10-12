Green Day Announces Greatest Hits Collection
Featuring Two New Songs
A year after they released Revolution Radio, Green Day has announced they’re putting out a greatest hits collection. The compilations is tentatively titled Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band.
The collection will move through the band’s hits chronologically, beginning with Kerplunk’s “2000 Light Years Away” from 1991 right through to the present. The album will also feature two new tracks, “Back in the USA” and a new version of “Ordinary World” featuring Miranda Lambert.
Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band Tracklist
1. 2000 Light Years Away
2. Longview
3. Welcome To Paradise
04 Basket Case
05 When I Come Around
06 She
07 Brain Stew
08 Hitchin’ a Ride
09 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
10 Minority
11 Warning
12 American Idiot
13 Boulevard of Broken Dreams
14 Holiday
15 Wake Me Up When September Ends
16 Know Your Enemy
17 21 Guns
18 Oh Love
19 Bang Bang
20 Still Breathing
21 Ordinary World [ft. Miranda Lambert]
22 Back In The USA