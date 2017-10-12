Green Day Announces Greatest Hits Collection

A year after they released Revolution Radio, Green Day has announced they’re putting out a greatest hits collection. The compilations is tentatively titled Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band.

The collection will move through the band’s hits chronologically, beginning with Kerplunk’s “2000 Light Years Away” from 1991 right through to the present. The album will also feature two new tracks, “Back in the USA” and a new version of “Ordinary World” featuring Miranda Lambert.

Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band Tracklist

1. 2000 Light Years Away

2. Longview

3. Welcome To Paradise

04 Basket Case

05 When I Come Around

06 She

07 Brain Stew

08 Hitchin’ a Ride

09 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

10 Minority

11 Warning

12 American Idiot

13 Boulevard of Broken Dreams

14 Holiday

15 Wake Me Up When September Ends

16 Know Your Enemy

17 21 Guns

18 Oh Love

19 Bang Bang

20 Still Breathing

21 Ordinary World [ft. Miranda Lambert]

22 Back In The USA