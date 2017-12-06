Listen Live

Gordon Lightfoot To Close-Out Massey Hall Before Two-Year Renovation

Venue Expected To Be Closed From June 2018 Until Fall 2020

Massey Hall has announced plans for its final shows before the 123-year-old concert venue closes for at least two years. Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will play back-to-back shows on June 29 and June 30 ahead of the venue’s two-year renovation.

Massey Hall is expected to remain closed until until the fall of 2020 as it enters a planned seven-year revitalization process. Lightfoot, who has played the storied concert hall 166 times over his career, referred to the space as “hallowed grounds” that feel like “home.”

Renovations plans call for the building’s exterior and interior to be fixed up, including the ceiling. An addition to the building is also planned.

Tickets for Lightfoot’s two-night stand go on sale this Friday.

