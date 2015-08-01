Glastonbury 2017 Lineup Announced

Can you say festival goals?

One of the U.K.’s premiere summer music festivals, Glastonbury announced their much-anticipated lineup today and it’s a doozy.

Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran are set to headline the festival, with performances by The National, Alt-J, Lorde and more. The full lineup was announced on social media today with a poster designed by Radiohead’s visual collaborator Stanley Donwood. Check it out below:

