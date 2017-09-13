Gene Simmons Will Deliver ‘The Vault’ Box Set to Your House

Kiss co-founder and front man Gene Simmons is celebrating 50 years in the business with the release of “Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience”.

This limited-edition collectible vault includes never-before-released songs, photos, stories, and memorabilia. It weighs 38 pounds, and every vault will be personally delivered to each fan by Gene Simmons himself. The “Vault World Tour” takes place between January 2018 through December 2018. Simmons will travel around the world to a designated location to meet fans who have purchased The Vault. He will be signing autographs and taking pictures as well. Each fan will receive a Vault Pre-Pack in the mail, which includes a USB of the first track “Are You Ready”, a signed golden ticket, exclusive t-shirt, and a laminate.

$2,000 gets you:

-150 never-before released tracks written and performed by Gene Simmons, featuring notable rock artists, including members of Kiss (these tracks are exclusive to The Vault and will not be available in other releases)

-A 12x12x6 leather-bound commemorative book containing never-before-seen images of Simmons throughout his 50 year career

-Limited-edition collectibles including a Gene Simmons non-makeup action figure and an “In Gene We Trust” medallion

-A one-of-a-kind, hand-selected original piece of memorabilia from Gene’s personal collection.

The Executive Producers Experience for $25,000 gets you:

-An initial Skype call with Gene Simmons

-A one-hour private studio preview with Simmons, to listen to tracks before they’re released

-An “executive producer” credit on every Vault

-A photo, video, and autograph opportunity with Gene

-One of the first 500 limited-edition numbered Vaults; and a Vault Pre-Pack

The Executive Producer’s Experience will be available between September 15, 2017 and November 2017.

The Home Experience for $50,000 gets you:

-A personal delivery of “The Vault” to your home by Gene Simmons himself

-Two hours with Simmons at your home, or a place of your choosing with 25 of your friends and family

-Photos, videos, and autographs

-One of the first 300 limited-edition numbered Vaults

-An intimate “Songs & Stories” playback session and question-and-answer session with Gene Simmons

-Vault Pre-Pack for all guests in attendance

The Home Experience launches December 2017 in the U.S.

Check out www.GeneSimmonsVault.com for details.