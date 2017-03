We’ve been waiting months for Game of Thrones Season 7, and it looks like we’ll be waiting a little bit…OK, a lot, longer.

Late yesterday HBO released a poster for Season 7, and although it didn’t reveal much, it did tease the battle of ice and fire

Then earlier today, the Season 7 Premiere date was revealed via an epic Facebook live video. Game of Thrones Season 7 will hit your TV screen on July 16th.