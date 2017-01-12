Five Things to get you Excited About Star Wars Episode VIII

Star Wars episode VIII comes out this year! Well…December of this year. We’ve got just over 11 months to wait, so to tide you over until December 15th the director, Rian Johnson, has released some tidbits about Episode VIII.

It already has a title

Episode VII was aptly named The Force Awakens, and Episode VIII has had a title for a few years now. The director won’t reveal the title, but said it will be released “all in good time”.

Episode VIII Will Emphasize Fun

Johnson said he wants this new movie to be just as much fun as The Force Awakens and the original star Wars movies were. Hopefully his idea of fun doesn’t include anything like Jar Jar Binks.

You’ll Learn More About the Characters from The Force Awakens

Episode VIII picks up where Episode VII left off and that means we’ll learn more about Rey, Finn, and Pie Dameron. “Figure out what’s the most difficult thing each of them could be challenged with now — let’s throw that at them and dig into what really makes them tick by seeing how they handle that.”

Rey and Luke Skywalker Have a Strong Relationship

The director said that Episode VIII will focus on family themes, which have always been a big part of Star Wars. There’s obviously something going on between her and Luke, especially judging from that final scene in Episode VII.

Luke Skywalker will be the Genuine Jedi Hero he was in the Original Movies

Johnson says, “I’m approaching it with a take that I hope feels honest and real and is going to be interesting to folks and make sense.” Classic Luke.

Star Wars Episode VIII is out December 15th.

(cover photo via Global Panorama flickr)