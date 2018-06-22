First Pics of Linda Hamilton Returning as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator 6’

As you may already know, there is a sixth installment of the Terminator franchise currently in the works. They’re going right back to their roots with this one. Yes. Sarah Connor is back. Linda Hamilton is looking badass as ever in the first pics of her on set.

James Cameron will be returning to produce the film and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back as well. It will be a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. It’s set to open November 22, 2019.