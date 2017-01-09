Listen Live

Everything Important You May Have Missed from the Golden Globes

Jimmy Fallon pulled a Mariah Carey when his teleprompter didn't work

Jimmy Fallon’s Cold Open…

…and His Teleprompter Flub 

Meryl Streep’s Acceptance Speech

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Kiss over Ryan Gosling’s Win 

The Tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds 

Here’s a full list of all the winners from this year’s Golden Globes:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Limited Series

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

City Of Stars, La La Land
Cant Stop The Feeling, Trolls
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Original Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Elle
Devine
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best Director — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart In The Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge Of Seventeen
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

La La Land
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Moonlight
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea

