Everything Important You May Have Missed from the Golden Globes

Jimmy Fallon’s Cold Open…

…and His Teleprompter Flub

Meryl Streep’s Acceptance Speech

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Kiss over Ryan Gosling’s Win

The Tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Here’s a full list of all the winners from this year’s Golden Globes:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation Best Limited Series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Original Score — Motion Picture Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures Best Original Song — Motion Picture City Of Stars, La La Land

Cant Stop The Feeling, Trolls

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I’ll Go, Moana Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool Best Original Screenplay Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water Best Motion Picture — Animated Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language Elle

Devine

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama Claire Foy, The Crown

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld Best Television Series — Drama The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld Best Director — Motion Picture Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea