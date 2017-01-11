WATCH: Eddie Vedder Performs With Children’s Choir At Obama’s Farewell Address

Last night saw Barack Obama’s final speech as a sitting president. It was powerful and emotional, most notably when he talked about how immensely proud he is of his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha (who was missing due to an exam on Wednesday morning) and Malia.

Before Obama took to the podium, Eddie Vedder, backed by the 24-piece Voice Of Chicago choir, performed Patti Smith’s ‘People Have the Power’, Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, and Labi Siffre’s ‘Something Inside So Strong’ before singing his own ‘Rise’ from his Into the Wild soundtrack.

Watch fan-shot footage from Vedder’s performance last night below:

“People have the power.” Eddie Vedder and the Chicago Children’s Choir begin the program at #ObamaFarewell. pic.twitter.com/EZ2Q4Bi9YK — Emily Miller (@emmillerwrites) January 11, 2017

Eddie Vedder w/ Voice Of Chicago performance at POTUS’s Farewell Address .. Periscope Video https://t.co/83kEtienjN — ❄️ demetrios ❄️ (@demetriosns) January 11, 2017

Eddie Vedder and the Chicago Children’s Choir at #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/5txgSIBTck — David Lee Matthews (@DavidLMatthews) January 11, 2017

