WATCH: Eddie Vedder Performs With Children’s Choir At Obama’s Farewell Address

An Emotional Goodbye

By Politics

Last night saw Barack Obama’s final speech as a sitting president. It was powerful and emotional, most notably when he talked about how immensely proud he is of his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha (who was missing due to an exam on Wednesday morning) and Malia.

Before Obama took to the podium, Eddie Vedder, backed by the 24-piece Voice Of Chicago choir, performed Patti Smith’s ‘People Have the Power’, Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, and Labi Siffre’s ‘Something Inside So Strong’ before singing his own ‘Rise’ from his Into the Wild soundtrack.

Watch fan-shot footage from Vedder’s performance last night below:

Photo via Side Stage Collective on Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

