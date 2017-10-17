Listen Live

Deadpool 2 Done Filming

Ryan Reynolds shared the news on Instagram

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

The hotly anticipated sequel to Deadpool has finished filming. Ryan Reynolds announced the news via Instagram over the weekend saying “That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE!”

 

Filming has not been easy for the cast and crew after the tragic death of female stunt performer Joi Harris in August. She lost control of a motorcycle while performing a stunt as Domino and  crashed through the glass of a building.

Deadpool 2 is set for release June, 2018.

(cover photo via BagoGames flickr)

Related posts

Carrie Fisher Gave a Cow Tongue to Producer Who Sexually Harassed her Friend

Dave Grohl Gives A Fan On Crutches His Shoe

The New Black Panther Trailer Is Here

Elton John’s drummer inspires greatness!

‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Won’t Get Scripts for Next Season

Tom DeLonge Launches New UFO Research Company

Watch: Netflix Shares Final “Stranger Things” Trailer

Tim Hortons Introduces Spicy Buffalo Latte

Foreigner’s ‘Juke Box Hero’ Musical to Open Next Summer