Deadpool 2 Done Filming

The hotly anticipated sequel to Deadpool has finished filming. Ryan Reynolds announced the news via Instagram over the weekend saying “That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE!”

Filming has not been easy for the cast and crew after the tragic death of female stunt performer Joi Harris in August. She lost control of a motorcycle while performing a stunt as Domino and crashed through the glass of a building.

Deadpool 2 is set for release June, 2018.

(cover photo via BagoGames flickr)