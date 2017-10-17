Deadpool 2 Done Filming
Ryan Reynolds shared the news on Instagram
The hotly anticipated sequel to Deadpool has finished filming. Ryan Reynolds announced the news via Instagram over the weekend saying “That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE!”
That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. @davidmleitch… words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA’s, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene… Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well appointed living room. #MaximumEffort
Filming has not been easy for the cast and crew after the tragic death of female stunt performer Joi Harris in August. She lost control of a motorcycle while performing a stunt as Domino and crashed through the glass of a building.
Deadpool 2 is set for release June, 2018.