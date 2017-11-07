Chrissie Hynde Stops Pretenders Show Early Because People Wouldn’t Put Away Their Phones

Chrissie Hynde is serious about fans not using cell phones during concerts. She was so irritated by all the phones in the air at an October 26th concert in Dubai that she ended the show after The Pretenders played for about 45 minutes.

During the show she told the crowd that if they didn’t stop using their phones during the show, that she would stop singing. Hynde made good on her promise and when that song was over, she said, “well take a picture of this” and she and the band walked off stage.

The Pretenders have “No Phone Zone” signs up all over venues that they play, but fans still took to social media to criticize the b and for not giving them their money’s worth.

She hasn’t addressed the Dubai show, but if this post from a few weeks ago is any indication, she won’t be apologizing any time soon.