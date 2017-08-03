Listen Live

Chris Hardwick’s @midnight comes to an end

The 600th episode airs on August 4th

By Entertainment, Funny

Late night comedy show @midnight will end its 600-episode run on August 4th. The comedy game show, hosted by Chris Hardwick was a platform for new comedian. The comedy game show helped to elevate the career of comics like Ron Funches and expose audiences to guests like The McElroy Brothers from My Brother, My Brother and Me. The show also won two Emmys.

Chris Hardwick will remain a very busy man. He acts as the host and executive producer for the AMC’s “Talking” programs: Talking Dead, Talking Saul, Talking Preacher and Talking With Chris Hardwick, he is the host of the Nerdist Podcast and currently serves as host of NBC’s The Wall and the to-be-released Awesome Show.

Related posts

A Miami Vice Reboot is Coming

Arcade Fire’s Latest Marketing Stunt Is A List Of Outrageous Demands For ‘The Late Show’

WATCH: Coldplay’s Tribute to Chester Bennington

5 Netflix Canada Shows You May Have Missed

Gotham TV Show Reimagined as a Cartoon

Baby Cow Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

WATCH: (If You Dare) New Full-Length Stephen King ‘IT’ Trailer

You can now eat “Trump Gummies”

Mrs. Doubtfire Prank Call