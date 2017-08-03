Chris Hardwick’s @midnight comes to an end

Late night comedy show @midnight will end its 600-episode run on August 4th. The comedy game show, hosted by Chris Hardwick was a platform for new comedian. The comedy game show helped to elevate the career of comics like Ron Funches and expose audiences to guests like The McElroy Brothers from My Brother, My Brother and Me. The show also won two Emmys.

Summon the strength to watch someone else work hard and check out the #OlympicTV hashtag war: https://t.co/dBzYeyns1T pic.twitter.com/PrOhMlgOr1 — @midnight (@midnight) July 26, 2017

Chris Hardwick will remain a very busy man. He acts as the host and executive producer for the AMC’s “Talking” programs: Talking Dead, Talking Saul, Talking Preacher and Talking With Chris Hardwick, he is the host of the Nerdist Podcast and currently serves as host of NBC’s The Wall and the to-be-released Awesome Show.