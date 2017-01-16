Listen Live

Carrie Fisher Will NOT be Digitally Re-Created in Future ‘Star Wars’ Films

Disney released a statement last week

One of the most talked-about aspects of Rogue One, is the fact that Lucas Films digitally resurrected the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, and even a few seconds of a young Princess Leia. Many were worried that reviving dead actors would become a trend for future movies, especially with the unexpected death of Carrie Fisher coming before she was able to film the final Star Wars film.

Lucasfilm decided to address the rumors with a statement released on Friday evening claiming there were no plans to digitally recreate General Leia Organa.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

It has been confirmed that Carrie Fisher finished her work on Episode VIII before she passed away.

