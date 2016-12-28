Listen Live

CARRIE FISHER FINISHED WORK ON ‘STAR WARS EPISODE VIII’ BEFORE HER DEATH

FISHER COMPLETED SHOOTING ON NEXT STAR WARS FILM IN JULY

By Entertainment

Tributes continue to pour in for Carrie Fisher following her passing on Tuesday.

The iconic actress died days after suffering a heart attack on flight from London to Los Angeles. While thoughts are with Fisher’s loved ones, many of her adoring fans are left wondering about the status of several projects she was involved in.

A source told Variety that Fisher’s work on Star Wars Episode VIII was completed and shooting wrapped in July. So General Organa will grace the screen one more time. She was scheduled to appear in the series’ ninth installment, which is set to begin shooting in 2018.

“She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere.”

Fisher also completed filming and voice obligations for television shows Catastrophe and Family Guy before her death.

Related posts

Eddie Vedder Donates $10,000 to Family in Need

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia

Our Favourites From 2016

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Blasts Rock Hall for Snub

You Can own one of Adam West’s Batman-Themed Paintings

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

WATCH: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Trailer

‘Corner Gas’ is Getting an Animated Reboot