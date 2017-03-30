Canadian Dog Breaks Balloon Popping World Record

Toby the Whippet from Calgary popped 100 balloons in 36.25 seconds over the weekend. He broke the previous Guinness World Record of 29.08 seconds.

It’s not easy breaking world records. Toby’s owners help him sharpen his balloon popping skills by filling their outdoor swimming pool with balloons and setting him loose.

Toby’s time still needs to be verified by Guinness World Records before he becomes an official world record holder, but his owners say he can do it even faster.

Go Toby Go!