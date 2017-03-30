Listen Live

Canadian Dog Breaks Balloon Popping World Record

Toby is the best boy!

By Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Toby the Whippet from Calgary popped 100 balloons in 36.25 seconds over the weekend. He broke the previous Guinness World Record of 29.08 seconds.

It’s not easy breaking world records. Toby’s owners help him sharpen his balloon popping skills by filling their outdoor swimming pool with balloons and setting him loose.

Toby’s time still needs to be verified by Guinness World Records before he becomes an official world record holder, but his owners say he can do it even faster.

Go Toby Go!

Related posts

Tinder to Introduce Desktop Version of App

WATCH: Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ With Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar Solo Played on Bottles

WayHome Adds to the 2017 Line-up… And We’re Excited

You’ll Be able to Travel Anywhere in Canada for $150 This Summer

Super Mario Themed Bar Opens in D.C.

The Scientific Secret to Living a Long and Happy Life

Watch: Tragically Hip Live At The Horseshoe Tavern In 1992

Watch The Trailer For Louis C.K.’s New Netflix Special

Top 7 Bad-Time Boozes of Our Youth