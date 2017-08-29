Listen Live

Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Invictus Games Closing Ceremonies in Toronto

The concert will be on September 30th at the Air Canada Centre

Bruce Springsteen will be making a stop in Toronto at the end of September to play at the closing ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games.

He’s going to be joining the likes of Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson and Bachman & Turner at the ceremonies taking place September 30th at the Air Canada Centre.

The games, which were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, kick off on September 23rd. The week-long games see wounded, injured and sick veterans compete in a variety of sports. Canada’s team is composed of 90 veterans who are one of 17 countries taking part in the games.

To buy tickets and for more information, click here.

