Bleeker Moves On In Cage Match AGAIN

Vote For Bleeker Until May 1st

The wins keep rollign in for Orillia’s own Bleeker.

After their song “Highway” defeated Incubus’ “Nimble Bastard” in Loudwire’s Cage Match, Bleeker faced off against Through Fire’s “Breathe” in the next round. Bleeker fans once again showed their love, and by a vote of 74.4% the boys moved on again.

Now Bleeker is up against Radkey, and their song “Dark Black Makeup”. You can vote every hour until May 1st to help these guys win! Vote here!

