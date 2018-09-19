Listen Live

Bert and Ernie are NOT a Couple

They're just besties!

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Bert and Ernie are just friends. That’s according to Sesame Street’s latest statement.

This statement was released after Mark Saltzman, who spent 15 years writing for Sesame Street, said he always considered Bert and Ernie to be in a relationship when he wrote the show. He says he pulled inspiration from his real life relationship with filmmaker Arnold Glassman.

(cover photo via See-ming Lee flickr)

