BBC Children’s Network Suspends Josh Homme Over Kicking Incident

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme landed himself at the centre of some controversy over the weekend after he kicked a photographer at a performance in Los Angeles. Despite an apology, and another apology, Homme is still catching some fire for his actions.

A BBC children’s network, CBeebies, had elected not to air two pre-recorded episodes of Bedtime Stories featuring Homme as a result of the kicking incident that led Shutterstock photographer Chelsea Lauren to spend the night in hospital Saturday. Homme recorded three episodes of the show, one of which has already aired.

A BBC spokesperson told the Telegraph “we won’t broadcast any new material or re-broadcast his previous story…until the matter is resolved.”

Homme engaged in several instances of odd behaviour during the performance at the annual KROQ holiday party, including slicing his own forehead open, calling audience members “retards,” and taking a shot at headlining act Muse by shouting “F__k Muse!”

Homme took to social media to apologize in a series of messages Sunday, saying “I did not mean for that to happen. I am very sorry.” He later added that it was a “total dick move.” The singer-guitarist’s band is still scheduled to appear on Ellen this week.

Image via Takahiro Kyono/Flickr