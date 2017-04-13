Ballet About The Tragically Hip Is In Production In Alberta

The word ‘hip‘ may not be the first that springs to your mind when talking about ballet, but that’s all about to change.

A contemporary ballet inspired by the music of The Tragically Hip is in production for the 2017-2018 season of The Alberta Ballet.

The show will premiere in May of 2018 and is called “All of Us”. The performance is said to be “Inspired by a soundtrack of the Hip’s most-loved music” and “celebrates the sound and stories of a band that has spoken so poignantly to a generation of Canadians“. According to ballet Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maitre, the idea for the ballet was raised last year, when The Hip embarked on their Man, Machine, Poem world tour.

“This season, I’m honored for the chance to create a unique portrait to the music of one of Canada’s most beloved group of artists. I look forward to this journey and to exploring the music and the poetry of such profound humanists.”

Grand-Maitre has collaborated with Elton John, Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang and Joni Mitchell on ballets inspired by their music in the past.

Through a statement, The Tragically Hip shared their excitement for the project

“We are thrilled to be part of this series of wonderful ballet portraits set to the music of some of the greatest musicians of our time. We are excited to see how our music will be interpreted through the vision of a renowned dance company.”

Tickets for All of Us will go on sale in February of 2018.