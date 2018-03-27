Attending Concerts Can Actually Make You Live Longer, Study Says

We knew that going to live concerts lowered levels of stress, but according to a new study, it can actually make you live longer.

In the O2 commissioned scientific study finds new evidence to back up the claim that live music can have a substantial effect on our overall well being.

According to the organization and Patrick Fagan, a behavioural science and Associate Lecturer at Goldsmith’s University, the study found that participants felt an overall increased feeling of wellbeing within just 20 minutes of the concert. On top of this, the research suggested “directly links high levels of wellbeing with a lifespan increase of nine years”.

In the press release, the study says it was conducted using “bespoke psychometric and heart-rate tests” on participants as they conducted a variety of well being exercises. They found other benefits of attending live shows including “feelings of self-worth (+25%) and closeness to others (+25%) whilst mental stimulation climbed by an impressive 75%.”

In general, they said those who attended live shows once every two weeks scored higher in levels of contentment, happiness and self-esteem. Fagan added:

“Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness and wellbeing – with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key. Combining all of our findings with O2’s research, we arrive at a prescription of a gig a fortnight which could pave the way for almost a decade more years of life.”

That being said, the majority of those in the study said that the experience was more enjoyable going to a show with someone else, pointing to the idea that live music is better experienced–and better for you as a shared experience.

So there it is: scientific evidence to justify you blowing half your paycheck on concerts every month. Going fortnightly might actually make you live longer!

Photo by Ezra Jeffrey on Unsplash