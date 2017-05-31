Listen Live

‘Animaniacs’ is Getting Rebooted

They're zany to the max

Warner Brothers is finally letting the Warner’s out of the water tower. Animaniacs is the latest ’90’s TV show getting the reboot treatment. Steven Speilberg, who was a producer on the original series, is on board to develop the reboot along with Amblin Television and Warner Brothers. There is no word which network will be picking up the reboot yet.

Animaniacs featured multiple segments including Pinky and the Brain, Good Idea Bad Idea, Goodfeathers, and Slappy Squirrel. It aired from 1993-1998.

