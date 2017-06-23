Listen Live

#1 NBA Draft Pick had amazing custom shoes

You'll never believe what they were made from...

By Funny, Sports

The #1 pick from this year’s NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday but the biggest story might be the shoes that he wore to the event.

He wore custom shoes made from basketballs. BASKETBALLS.


In a poll conducted by SB Nation, 54% of respondents indicated they would wear the shoes as well (as of 2:30pm EST).

