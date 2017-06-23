#1 NBA Draft Pick had amazing custom shoes
You'll never believe what they were made from...
The #1 pick from this year’s NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday but the biggest story might be the shoes that he wore to the event.
Markelle Fultz wearing shoes tonight that are made out of basketballs. pic.twitter.com/jCjzommlvM
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017
He wore custom shoes made from basketballs. BASKETBALLS.
The man of the hour, projected No. 1 pick @MarkelleF looking clean on the red carpet! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/AIgWecqFs8
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 22, 2017
In a poll conducted by SB Nation, 54% of respondents indicated they would wear the shoes as well (as of 2:30pm EST).
Would you wear Markelle Fultz’s basketball shoes?
— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 22, 2017