1 NBA Draft Pick had amazing custom shoes

The #1 pick from this year’s NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday but the biggest story might be the shoes that he wore to the event.

Markelle Fultz wearing shoes tonight that are made out of basketballs. pic.twitter.com/jCjzommlvM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

He wore custom shoes made from basketballs. BASKETBALLS.

The man of the hour, projected No. 1 pick @MarkelleF looking clean on the red carpet! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/AIgWecqFs8 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 22, 2017



In a poll conducted by SB Nation, 54% of respondents indicated they would wear the shoes as well (as of 2:30pm EST).