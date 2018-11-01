Molson Confirms Cannabis Beer Will Be Arriving Next Year

Molson Coors Canada and Quebec-based cannabis producer HEXO Corp. will be bringing non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages to Canada.

We are constantly #innovating. In fact, Molson Coors Canada just entered a joint venture with Quebec’s @Hydropothecary to develop cannabis-infused beverages for consumption in Canada starting as early as 2019. For more read here: https://t.co/CM36A3c4X8 pic.twitter.com/7YlmxEjHS8 — Molson Coors (@MolsonCoors) September 24, 2018

They’ve opened a new company called Truss, which will make and sell this non-alcoholic weed beer once THC edibles are legal in Canada, which should happen sometime next year.

According to blogTO, these drinks are still in the research stage, so we don’t know what they will look or taste like, but concrete details about the new beverage are set to be announced early next year.