Molson Confirms Cannabis Beer Will Be Arriving Next Year

There Won't Actually Be Any Alcohol In It Though

By Weird and Wonderful

Molson Coors Canada and Quebec-based cannabis producer HEXO Corp. will be bringing non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages to Canada.

 

They’ve opened a new company called Truss, which will make and sell this non-alcoholic weed beer once THC edibles are legal in Canada, which should happen sometime next year.

According to blogTO, these drinks are still in the research stage, so we don’t know what they will look or taste like, but concrete details about the new beverage are set to be announced early next year.

