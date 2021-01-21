LISTEN* NEW Royal Blood – Typhoons

Royal Blood had a huge announcement for us today!

From their Facebook page today:

“Here she is. Can’t believe we finally get to share this with you!

We’re both so incredibly proud to announce that our third album ‘TYPHOONS’ will be released April 30th and is now available to pre-order! Pre-order from our official store for access to pre-sale tickets for UK tour dates, to be announced. https://royalblood.me/typhoons

Typhoons is what it sounds like to be truly lost in your own thoughts to a hellish extent but also about how dark spells, much like storms are not permanent.

This song was one those special moments where the process didn’t resemble writing whatsoever. More like being tethered to the earth, receiving holy lightning.

Look after each other and crank this until you see smoke.

With love

Michael and Benjamin x”

Check out the title track below!