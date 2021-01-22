Weezer Release ‘All My Favourite Songs’ Ahead of Surprise Album Drop

Without any notice, Weezer has announced a new album will be arriving on January 29th of this year, it wasn’t originally planned but once the pandemic hit the band got to work. Probably safe to say that lots of bands now have a back catalogue of music they recorded over the past year and will be dropping surprise albums. The weird part of this is that Weezer already had an album ready to be released last year, Van Weezer, which now has an April 7th 2021 release date.

Have a listen to ‘All My Favourite Songs’ below.