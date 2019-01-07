‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Wins Two Major Golden Globe Awards

The biopic about Freddie Mercury and Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, totally cleaned up at the Golden Globes last night. It won in both categories it was nominated for.

It won Best Motion Picture – Drama category, and actor Rami Malek won the title of Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as Freddie.

“I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now,” Malek said in his acceptance speech. “This is a profound honor to receive this, and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I have to thank everyone who worked so tirelessly to make this film what it is. And of course, to Queen. To you, Brian May, to you, Roger Taylor, for ensuring that authenticity and inclusiveness exists in the music and in the world and in all of us. Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me this job of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man!”

“Now that was unexpected,” producer Graham King added, while accepting the Best Motion Picture award at the end of the show. “The power of movies is that it brings us all together. Freddie Mercury and Queen did that so successfully through their music. To see that magic come alive, and to see the incredible response to this film has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to Brian May, Roger Taylor, and to Freddie Mercury – thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self. This one’s for you.”

The film had stiff competition – A Star Is Born was a contender in both of those categories.

Malek is also expected to be nominated for an Oscar. We’ll find out on January 2, which is also the day Bohemian Rhapsody will arrive for home viewing on digital platforms.

Main Image via Facebook / @BohemianRhapsodyMovie