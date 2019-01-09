Listen Live

WATCH: New ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie

There's some serious girl power going on here...

A new trailer for Captain Marvel debuted this week during the College Football Playoff Championship game.

The trailer shows Carol Danvers’ meeting with Nick Fury in some 80’s roadside bar. We also get a look at Ronan the Destroyer…who was first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Captain Marvel has some bad ass powers…and this trailer gives us just a glimpse of what she can do. She’s said to be the single most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel is out in theatres March 8.

