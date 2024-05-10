Surprise Mom with Delicious Wines Under $15 This Mother’s Day

Spoiling Mom doesn’t have to mean a dent in your wallet. This Mother’s Day, celebrate with a bottle of delightful wine that won’t break the bank. Here’s a curated selection of fantastic wines, all under $15, to show Mom how much you care.

Reds She’ll Love

Here are some of our top pics for red wines under $15:

Misterio Malbec (Argentina)

Indulge Mom in a deep ruby-colored Malbec from Argentina. This crowd-pleaser boasts enticing aromas of dark berry, toasty vanilla, and oaky spice. Medium-bodied and bursting with fruity flavors, it pairs beautifully with lean cuts of meat like flank steak or skirt steak.

Château des Charmes Cabernet Merlot VQA (Canada)

Show your Canadian pride with a delicious Cabernet Merlot! This easy-drinking wine offers hints of blueberry, currant, and toasty oak, resulting in a smooth taste with a pleasant tart finish. Enjoy it alongside classic Italian dishes, pasta, or thin-crust pizza.

Alianca Bairrada Reserva (Portugal)

Take Mom on a global adventure with a Portuguese red. This medium-bodied beauty boasts a nice ruby red color and enticing aromas of blackberry and various spices. Full of flavor with prominent blackberry notes, it’s sure to be a hit! Enjoy it with a hearty beef or turkey chili, vegetable curry, or a juicy ribeye steak.

Pelee Island Merlot (Canada)

Stay local with a Merlot from Pelee Island. This medium-bodied wine boasts a beautiful ruby color and a light-bodied, crisp taste. Flavors of berry and plum make it a versatile choice that pairs well with chicken dishes, pasta, or just about anything!

Whites to Delight

Here are our top choices for white wines under $15:

Citra Pinot Grigio Terre di Chieti (Italy)

Keep things light and refreshing with a crisp Pinot Grigio from Italy. This delightful wine is perfect for sipping on its own or turning into a spritzer. Hints of lemon and a light body make it a wonderful companion to chicken dishes, light pasta, or vegetables. Plus, it’s delicious in sangria!

Two Oceans Sauvignon Blanc (South Africa)

Transport Mom to the seaside with a glass of South African Sauvignon Blanc. With aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh lemons, this light-to-medium bodied wine offers refreshing citrus and gooseberry flavors. Enjoy it with chicken, fish, or pair it with pastry appetizers for an extra treat.

Santa Carolina Chardonnay (Chile)

Introduce Mom to the world of Chardonnay with this easy-drinking Chilean option. Light tropical aromas, flavors of apple, and a tangy lemon finish make this wine a delightful and affordable choice. Enjoy it with pasta, pizza, or even sweets. It’s also delicious in sangria!

Looking for Something Different?

If you want to surprise your mom with something a bit more unique, take some inspiration from these options:

Sogrape Mateus Rosé (Portugal)

Can’t decide between red or white? Surprise Mom with a beautiful bottle of Portuguese rosé! This delightful wine features hints of strawberry and raspberry with a soft finish. Plus, the stunning bottle adds a touch of elegance to any celebration. Enjoy it with sweets, poultry, or simply sip it on its own.

Blu Giovello Prosecco (Italy)

Make it a sparkling celebration with a bottle of Prosecco from Italy. While it clocks in slightly above $15, it’s a worthwhile splurge. Bright and refreshing with aromas and flavors of quince, starfruit, and fresh pear, this dry sparkling wine is the perfect way to raise a toast to Mom.

Cheers to Mom!

Finding the perfect Mother’s Day wine doesn’t require a hefty price tag. With a variety of delicious options under $15, you’re sure to find something that Mom will love. From bold reds to refreshing whites and unique sparklers, there’s a perfect bottle waiting to make Mom’s day extra special.

