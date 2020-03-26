5 Quarantine Cocktails

There’s no doubt that with more and more people staying home for longer periods of time that sales in alcohol have gone up. I know the wine shelf in my house is constantly stocked! And thanks to the LCBO for being an essential service, let’s enjoy a drink… or three, to celebrate the little things in life.

Quarantini

3 oz vodka or gin



2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice



1 tablespoon honey



Ice



1 packet powdered Vitamin C

In a cocktail shaker, combine two cups of ice with your vodka or gin, lemon juice and honey. Shake like there’s no tomorrow and serve in a chilled martini glass. The Vitamin C powder can be added right to the drink, or even used as a rimmer for the glass. Gotta boost that immune system!

(Courtesy of: The Novice Chef Blog)

Frozen Seclusion

Frozen strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, mangos, pineapples, whatever frozen fruit you have, enough to fill half a glass

Ice, enough to fill half a glass

Pinch of sea salt

2 lemon wedges

1/2 can sparkling water or tonic

1.5 oz. gin, vodka, or rum

Break out the frozen berries in the freezer for this one! Add ice and frozen fruit to a glass with juice from the lemon wedge and a small pinch of the sea salt. Pour in your spirit and top up with sparkling water or tonic. Mix well and enjoy!

(Courtesy of: The Philadelphia Inquirer- Grace Dickinson)

Stay Home Ricky

Gin

Basil

Lime

Simple syrup, (dissolve equal parts granulated sugar and hot water)

Soda water

Citrus, herbs and some kind of spirit, and you’re good to go!

(Courtesy of: Food & Wine- Carey Jones and John D. McCarthy)

Separation Mimosa

Champagne or Prosecco

Orange juice

Cranberry juice

Optional: orange slices, frozen cranberries

One of the easiest drinks yet, and you can enjoy with breakfast, lunch or dinner! Combine desired amount of champagne with cranberry and orange juices. Option to add orange slices and frozen cranberries.

(Courtesy of: Crazy For Crust- Dorothy Kern)

Quaran-Tea

Small spoonful of honey

2 lemon wedges

1.5 oz. gin, spiced rum, bourbon, rye, or scotch

4-6 oz. steeped chai, black tea, chamomile, Earl Grey, hibiscus, or green tea

Optional: dash of cinnamon

This is a hot cocktail, perfect when in need of a warm hug. Dissolve your honey, spirit and lemon juice together. Add steeped tea and mix. Stir in a dash on cinnamon to make it extra cozy!