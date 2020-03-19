How Much Do You Need?

This toilet paper craze is maddening. Whether you have witnessed someone in a store stockpiling TP or just heard about it, it has happened. If you’re like me, and have been reasonable, then here is the perfect guide to just FINE you will be.

For the people that have hoarded it, yes you are now a hoarder, just like the TLC show where disgusting people hold on to items way too long and often live in complete chaos, it’s not too late to share the wealth. Not become wealthy. If you have an abundance of TP you could simply text/email/post on social media saying if anyone needs any, you could help. You would go from zero to hero real quick. You’re welcome.

How much do you really need? Follow this link. (ridiculous that someone actually made a website– but here we are)