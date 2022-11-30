The holidays are a wonderful time to get together with friends and family. But there comes a point in nearly every Christmas gathering where things hit a bit of a lull. To help keep everything fun and relaxing, here are a few Christmas games you can play with the family that will get everyone in to the holiday spirit!

1. Merry “ChristMitts”

For this Christmas game, you’ll need a hat, oven mitts, a pair of dice and a gift that’s wrapped REALLY well. Think multiple layers, different materials and maybe even some duct tape.

The unwrapper must wear the hat and oven mitts. They unwrap the gift until the person next to them rolls doubles and then the gift, hat, and oven mitts are passed on. Play until the gift has been unwrapped. Have fun!

2. Poop The Potato

This game will liven up even the most awkward of Christmas parties. And it’s super simple!

Separate into two teams, each of which will form a single file line. Place two buckets across the room in front of each group.

One at a time, each team member must waddle across the room with the potato between their legs and drop it into the bucket, like you would drop a poop in the toilet. The first team to successfully “poop” all of the potatoes into their bucket wins. Merry Christmas, everybody!

3. The Saran Wrap Ball Game

This is another game you’ll need the pair of dice for.

First, make a giant ball with saran wrap, layering treats into it as you go. We suggest candy, lottery tickets, mini-bottles of booze or cold hard cash. Honestly, anything will work. If you’re using this game to keep the kids distracted, you can use small toys in place of the more adult gifts.

Pick a number between 1 and 6. The first person to roll that number starts with the ball. The first person with the ball begins unwrapping while the person on their right rolls the dice, trying to get doubles. Once the doubles are rolled, the ball passes to the next player.

You get to keep whatever you unwrap, and the person with the ball does not stop unwrapping until the person to their right rolls doubles.

To make the game harder you can bring the oven mitts back out. Hockey gloves also work.

4. Switch, Steal, Unwrap

This is one of those Christmas games that can help shake up the traditional gift exchange!

To start, have everyone bring a gift. Next, have everyone choose a gift from the pile, then sit in a circle. Take turns rolling the die and then based on what you roll you either switch, steal or unwrap.

1 – SWITCH gifts right

2 – SWITCH gifts left

3 – STEAL any gift

4 – STEAL any gift

5 – UNWRAP your gift

6 – UNWRAP your gift

The exchange finishes when everyone has opened a gift.

5. Stocking Stuffers Or Bluffers

Hang out assorted stockings on a string. In some stockings place different amounts of cash (mostly small amounts, a few larger amounts, and one big prize). In other stockings place challenges or dares.

Guests can take turns choosing a stocking but they have to agree that if they get a challenge card they will do it. Examples of some challenges could be:

Stuff your mouth full of marshmallows and sing jingle bells

Chug a mug of eggnog in 30 seconds

Give Dasher the reindeer a pep talk for acting out while pulling the sleigh

See who’s willing to gamble!

6. The Jingle Bell Shake (AKA Jingle In The Trunk)

Poke a hole in either end of an empty tissue box then feed a rope or string through the holes so you can tie the box around you waist. The bottom of the box should be against the players lower back.

Put 10 little jingle bells inside the box once it’s tied on. Each participant has 1 minute to dance as many bells out of the box as they can.

Prizes can be awarded to the player who jingled out the most bells or based on the number of bells each person jingles out.

7. Reindeer Antlers

Divide your guests into teams of three. Each team needs a pair of pantyhose with the toes cut off, 15 balloons and two pieces of ribbon. The goal is to blow up the balloons, stuff them in the pantyhose, and tie the toes closed using the ribbon.

One person on each team has to wear the “antlers” on their head. You can award prizes for tallest, cutest, or funniest antlers!

So what are you waiting for? See if these Christmas games can help add a bit more fun to your holidays.

