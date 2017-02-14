Listen Live

WestJet Pilot Treats Stranded Air Canada Passengers To Pizza

He's the Pizza Super Hero!

By Food, Travel

The only thing this WestJet pilot was missing was a cape. Because he was definitely a superhero to these Air Canada passengers!

Last week, an Air Canada flight that was going from Toronto to St. John’s had to land in Fredericton, thanks to the weather.

According to one of the passengers, John Samms, it was around midnight and everyone was waiting for hours in the airport and getting really hungry. They were told by Air Canada that no restaurants were open and food delivery wasn’t an option.

Are you ready for probably the greatest customer service story ever? A WestJet pilot emerged out of nowhere and bought everyone pizza with money out of his own pocket.

Read more about it according to Samms:

Air Canada has commented since saying:

“Unfortunately the food service was closed but thankfully, a caring customer, an airline employee himself, so truly empathetic to the situation, stepped up and helped out.”

They also thanked him for his “generous spirit.”

“Clearly we should have done better for our customers and have been in touch with them to apologize.”

Main Image courtesy of Facebook / John Samms

Related posts

Woman Has Armed Standoff With Police Because Boyfriend Said Spaghetti was ‘Okay’

Dominos Pizza Has a Wedding Registry

Since It’s National Pizza Day Check out KFC’s ‘Chizza’

Wild Bison Reintroduced At Banff National Park

Somebody Bid $99,900 On a Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe

How Beer Was Made in 1803

The Rock Now Holds the World Record for World’s Largest Seven-Layer Dip

There’s a Scientific Explanation for Why The Sound of People Chewing Annoys You

McDonald’s, A&W To Launch All-Day Breakfast Across Canada In February